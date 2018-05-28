Jordan Peterson, custodian of the patriarchy: He says there’s a crisis in masculinity; why won’t women — all these wives and witches — just behave? Tabatha Southey on the context of Jordan Peterson’s thoughts on “enforced monogamy”: Peterson talking about the importance of enforced monogamy isn’t alarming because it’s been taken out of context — it’s alarming precisely because of its context. Jeet Heer on Jordan Peterson’s tired old myths. Reconsider the lobster: Kate Manne reviews 12 Rules For Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan Peterson. Jordan Peterson does not support “equality of opportunity”.

“One of the reasons that my colleague Jordan Peterson has become such a celebrity is that so many of his critics are so confused”: Joseph Heath on the basics of social constructivism. Bernard Schiff: I was Jordan Peterson’s strongest supporter — now I think he’s dangerous. From Current Affairs, questions from a comparative mythology exam: “Identify the principles of masculine order and feminine chaos”.