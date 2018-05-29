Dalie Jimenez (UC-Irvine): Ending Perpetual Debts. From ImageTexT: Interdisciplinary Comics Studies, Catherine E. Corder reviews Comics: A Global History, 1968 to the Present by Dan Mazur and Alexander Danner; Eric L. Berlatsky reviews Postcolonial Comics: Texts, Events, Identities, ed. Binita Mehta and Pia Mukherji; and Victoria Addis reviews Sovereignty and Superheroes by Neal Curtis. Primitivism is back, not that it ever left: Ben Etherington on the historical and contemporary notions of primitivism. Turmoil for Turkey’s Trump: Incompetence at the top doesn’t really matter, until it does. Here’s how Europe’s data privacy law could take down Facebook. Italy veers toward political chaos after president blocks right-wing coalition.