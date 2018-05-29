Lori A. Nessel (Seton Hall): Instilling Fear and Regulating Behavior: Immigration Law as Social Control. Huyen Pham (Texas A&M) and Van H. Pham (Baylor): Subfederal Immigration Regulation and the Trump Effect. The Trump administration’s immigration policies are impossibly cruel — that’s the whole point. Jose Jorge Mendoza (UMass): The Contradiction of Crimmigration. Why deporting the “Dreamers” is immoral. Kari E. Hong (BC): How to End “Illegal Immigration”. Tanvi Misra on mapping who lives in Border Patrol’s “100-mile zone”. An interview with Alexandra Delano Alonso, author of From Here and There: Diaspora Policies, Integration, and Social Rights Beyond Borders.