The podcast that explains Trump’s America: Welcome to ‘Bundyville,’ home to sovereign citizen activists and the corroded mystique of American Western individualism. Grifters all the way down: Donald Trump’s pardon of Dinesh D’Souza says everything you need to know about the Republican Party and its intellectual underpinnings. Under Trump, Republicans have become the party of no ideas. The right-wing millennial machine: Conservatives are building an army of fired-up young people — by offering them salaries. How the Republican Party eats itself, but stays alive. Don’t count on people knowing how badly the Trump administration is ripping them of.

In 2018, the Tea Party is all in for Trump — and it’s making mainstream Republicans nervous. “Reasonable” Republicans are, unfortunately, incoherent. Thread: “the problem with empowering the never trumpers, aside from the fact that they're bad people, is that they don't actually disagree with trump about anything”. Don’t make Bill Kristol run for president. Nancy LeTourneau on Sen. Tom Cotton, the most dangerous up-and-coming Republican. The Trump coalition is the future of the GOP. Is President Trump a conservative? Corey Robin tells Chris Hayes if you trace conservatism back to its origins, Trump makes perfect sense. Trump isn’t an aberration of the conservative movement.

Studies: Democratic politicians represent middle-class voters — GOP politicians don’t. Jeet Heer on a party for women, and a party for (white) men. Fewer Republicans (and more Democrats) think moral leadership is important from the President. What it takes for Democrats to persuade a Republican voter. Yes, liberals can be condescending — Trump is still conservatives’ fault. Why I hold Trump voters accountable for the mess we’re in.

“Trump is incorrigibly authoritarian, and the conservative habit of analyzing this conflict as if Trump is not bent on corrupting law enforcement into an authoritarian tool is a way of avoiding the central issue”. I hope very much the Republican Party is destroying itself — if it isn’t, we are in big trouble. Here is a timeline of the Republican Party.