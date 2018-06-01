Mariagrazia Portera (Edinburgh): Habitual Behaviour and Ecology: Why Aesthetics Matters. Greggor Mattson (Oberlin): Weaponization: Metaphorical Ubiquity and the Rejection of Politics. Why dictators write: What Saddam Hussein’s romance novels and Kim Jong-il’s film criticism reveal about authoritarianism. The polls are all right: Election polls sometimes get the answer wrong — but they’re about as accurate as they’ve always been. Why I stand with those Trump calls “MS-13 lovers”. Niall Ferguson wanted opposition research on a student. Simon Maloy on the staggering corruption of Dinesh D’Souza’s pardon. With his pardons, Trump is turning tool of mercy into sword of retribution. Why are my fellow whites still so awful at naming children?
A previously unthinkable US and EU trade war has begun. Oh, what a stupid trade war. EU has political trump card in trade conflict. Zeeshan Aleem on the looming US-China trade war, explained: What happens if the world’s two largest economies can’t agree on what counts as fair trade? Trump is breaking the WTO — will China want to save it? Gorkem Celik on trade wars and prisoners’ dilemma. Ari Afilalo and Dennis Patterson (Rutgers): Global Economic Constitutionalism and the Future of Global Trade. Vindication and a change of heart for a veteran contrarian who saw it coming: Krzysztof Pelc reviews Straight Talk on Trade: Ideas for a Sane World Economy by Dani Rodrik.