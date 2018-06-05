John Robinson and William C. Wood (James Madison): From Weakling to Superhero: The Economics of Captain America. What just happened to Spain’s prime minister, and what’s the fallout? Why rich kids are so good at the marshmallow test. In Macedonia, thousands protest country’s name change. Conspiracy theories are eating this alt Right-friendly site from the inside. Why Melania Trump’s vanishing act matters.Trump’s ambassador to Germany is sabotaging the Atlantic alliance. Some said they’d flee Trump’s America — these people actually did. Curtis Ryan on why Jordanians are protesting. Phantom islands — mapped but nonexistent land masses — can persist for centuries, but their removal from the record conjures a sense of loss for something that was never there.