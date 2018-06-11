From Foreign Affairs, Adam S. Posen on the post-American world economy: Globalization in the Trump Era. Sara A. Dillon (Suffolk): Getting the “Message” on Free Trade: Globalization, Jobs and the World According to Trump. Paul Krugman on a trade war primer. Why steel tariffs matter: The economic impact will probably be minimal — but boy do they throw a wrench into existing trade treaties. Trump is waging a trade war in the dumbest way possible. Trump threatens to end all trade with allies. Trump’s blasts upend G-7, alienating oldest allies. Trump is trying his usual bully tactics at G7 — but they won’t work. G-7’s iconic photo shows its success, depending on the angle.