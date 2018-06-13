Hugh Stephens (Calgary): The NAFTA Negotiations — and Canada’s Priority Watch List Designation: It’s All About the Leverage. Kevin Drum on our trade relationship with Canada in 2 charts and 200 words. Trump says Justin Trudeau’s G-7 comments will “cost him a lot of money”. Brad W. Setser on how a trade war with Canada makes no strategic sense. No one will win Trump’s fight between the U.S. and Canada. Finally, a president with the guts to stand up to Canada. Trump’s insults are bringing out Canada’s inner fiery nationalism. The case for invading America: The days of accepting American light beer and draft dodgers with nary a complaint are done — Canada, it’s time to fight.