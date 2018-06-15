The much-hyped IG report about the Clinton email investigation backfires on Trump (and more). DOJ report confirms that the president is a dishonest conspiracy theorist. How 7 words in the 500-page IG report give Donald Trump all the “deep state” ammo he wanted. Don’t let Trump gaslight you about the FBI. “Hillary Clinton’s emails are going to go down in history as one of the great gaslighting campaigns of all time”. “One lesson of the last couple of years is that we are likely dramatically underinvesting in investigation and enforcement of white collar crime”. “Quite a contrast between the federal govt’s laissez-faire approach to white collar crime, fraudulent charitable foundations, campaign finance violations, etc., and its BIBLICAL CRACKDOWN on misdemeanor illegal entry up to and including separating parents from their infants”.