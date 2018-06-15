The inaugural issue of Global Military Studies Review is out. Daniel D. Maurer (US Army): The Clash of the Trinities: A New Theoretical Analysis of the General Nature of War. Why are nations rushing to call everything an “act of war”? Antal Attila (Eotvos Lorand): The New Form of Capitalist Militarism: The Permanent State of Exception. Izumi Nakamitsu, the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, on how global military spending has doubled but the world is no safer. How to abolish war: Andrew Lanham reviews War Against War: The American Fight for Peace, 1914-1918 by Michael Kazin; The Internationalists: How a Radical Plan to Outlaw War Remade the World by Oona A. Hathaway and Scott J. Shapiro (and more); and Direct Action: Protest and the Reinvention of American Radicalism by Linda Kauffman (and more).