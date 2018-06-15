Russia is hosting this year’s World Cup — what could go wrong? Your complete guide to corruption at the 2018 men’s World Cup in Russia. Did Russia steal the World Cup? Long before anyone had heard of Christopher Steele or a “pee tape”, there was an investigation into FIFA corruption. David Runciman reviews The Fall of the House of Fifa by David Conn. A look inside a corruption investigation involving soccer’s biggest players: An excerpt from Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World's Biggest Sports Scandal by Ken Bensinger. The World Cup’s most compelling drama might be off the field.

North America will host the 2026 World Cup after Trump promised the travel ban won’t apply. Missing the World Cup is like detention for the United States. The joy of watching a World Cup without the U.S. Soccer in the U.S. doesn’t need a team in the World Cup — it’s already here to stay.

From n+1, Jeff Blum previews World Cup 2018. Joshua Jelly-Schapiro on World Cup 2018: Hope wins. Alex Ward on 9 questions about the 2018 World Cup you were too embarrassed to ask.