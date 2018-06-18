From Texas Monthly, what’s really happening when asylum-seeking families are separated? Trump’s family separation policy aims to deter immigration — that may make it illegal. Whom would Jesus lock up? Using the Bible to defend the government’s most indefensible policies is a longstanding American tradition (and more and more). How Trump came to enforce a practice of separating migrant families. Trump’s right-hand troll: Stephen Miller once tormented liberals at Duke — now the president’s speechwriter and immigration enforcer is deploying the art of provocation from the White House (and more). “Hannah Arendt and David Goldhagen have examined this, in a different era, in a different country”. Here’s how you can help fight family separation at the border.