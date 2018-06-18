The problem of Donald Trump didn’t start with Donald Trump: His shocking rise to power was actually 27 years in the making. “This is the new Republican Party”: Edward-Isaac Dovere on the final GOP holdouts to Donald Trump whimper into oblivion. Departing Republicans confess: They have been part of a “cult”. Authoritarianism and the cultic dynamic: Daniel Shaw on traumatic narcissism in American politics today. “Dictator envy”: Trump’s praise of Kim Jong Un widens his embrace of totalitarian leaders. Donald Trump is an ignorant, weak coward. Greg Sargent on how the conventions of political journalism help spread Trump’s lies. Instead of Trump’s propaganda, how about a nice “truth sandwich”? Trump’s bully-and-threaten approach to dealmaking is not so artful. David Atkins on the not-so-subtle racism of Trump’s pardons.

Helaine Olen on President Trump and the age of the grumpy old white man. Bethany Mandel: “The angry Left is turning me into a Trump supporter”. Both parties didn’t give us Trump: Blaming Trump’s rise on partisan gridlock masks just how ruthlessly the GOP set the stage for his demagoguery. You can download #AgainstTrump: Notes From Year One by Jeffrey C. Isaac.

Thread: “Real-talk: at this point I distrust anybody who doesn’t liberally pepper their statements about him with rage-froth vulgarisms. If you don't uncontrollably utter ‘FUCK TRUMP’ at least twice a day you're probably of dubious judgment anyway”.