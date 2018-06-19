Mary L. Dudziak (Emory): Death and the War Power. John C. Dehn (Loyola): Why a President Cannot Authorize the Military to Violate (Most of) the Law of War. Robert Knowles (Valparaiso): Warfare as Regulation. Frances FitzGerald reviews The Vietnam War: An Intimate History by Geoffrey C. Ward. Louis Menand reviews The Road Not Taken: Edward Lansdale and the American Tragedy in Vietnam by Max Boot. Why America doesn’t win wars anymore: Alex Ward interviews Dominic Tierney, author of The Right Way to Lose a War: America in an Age of Unwinnable Conflicts. Spaces of terror: Antonio Cerella on how it looks like the Orwellian nightmare of the world as a battlefield has come true.

War games: Scott Beauchamp on the cozy relationship between perpetual war and total entertainment. Sean Illing interviews David Patrikarakos, author of War in 140 Characters: How Social Media is Reshaping Conflict in the Twenty-First Century. Can’t kill enough to win? Think again (and a response). Phil Klay on the plunging morale of America’s service members. Will America’s endless wars without victory be the next source fueling popular revolt against the political establishment? The peace coalition: Lauren Jannette reviews War Against War: The American Fight for Peace, 1914-1918 by Michael Kazin.

From RAND, a research report on U.S. Presence and the Incidence of Conflict. Belen Fernandez on the United States: Addicted to special forces. How special forces bury the true cost of America’s wars. Stephanie Savell on the real reason Americans don’t care about the costs of war — and what we can do to change that. To stop endless war, raise taxes: Until the public has to pay for war, it won’t demand peace. Hamilton Nolan on two simple rules to prevent war. How Google could help end war: By renouncing military contracts, Google could catalyze a much-needed discussion about how the U.S. and other nations can move beyond militarism.