Quinta Jurecic on a choice between cruelty and mercy: A 2,500-year-old play illustrates the emptiness of the administration’s arguments about enforcing the law. Carrie Cordero on legal considerations for separating families at the border. Child migrants have been coming to America alone since Ellis Island — and no, we didn’t just send them packing. Charles Blow on Trump and the baby snatchers. Michelle Goldberg on the Trump apologists and the crying children. “Essentially summer camps”: How the Right is defending family separations. Trump keeps telling us there’s a crisis at the border — the numbers say that’s not true. Dylan Matthews on Donald Trump, the family separation crisis, and the triumph of cruelty. The limits of Trump’s cruelty are only just being tested.

The real reason we’re locking children in cages: We don’t think nonwhite children deserve the same protections as “innocent” white ones. German Lopez on the research on race that helps explain Trump’s use of family separation at the border. Jeff Sessions clarifies that the Trump administration is early Nazi, not late Nazi. Jeff Sessions tries to beat back Nazi comparisons, gets literally everything wrong. “Infest”: Aviya Kushner on the ugly Nazi history of Trump’s chosen verb about immigrants. If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness.

Stephen Miller believes in controversy as political strategy, even if it means jailing children. The outrage over family separation is exactly what Stephen Miller wants. Nancy LeTourneau on the malevolence and incompetence of the family separation policy. Dara Lind on how asylum officers are being told to implement Sessions’s new rules. The trauma of helping asylum-seekers: U.S. asylum policies inflict deep pain, not only on those facing deportation but also on those who do the legal aid work to help them stay.

The making of an online moral crisis: How the many-chambered heart of the Internet turned the Trump administration’s family-separation policy into a different kind of scandal. Things you can do beyond calling your congressperson: If you are outraged by Trump’s immigration policies, there are further ways to take action.