Rob Clucas (Hull) and Stephen Whittle (MMU): Nonbinary People and the Law. Kari J. Dockendorff and Claudia Geist (Utah): Gender Trouble Beyond the LGB and T: Gender Image and Experiences of Marginalization on Campus. R Barrett Marshall and Leonore Carpenter (Temple): Walking While Trans: Profiling of Transgender Women by Law Enforcement, and the Problem of Proof. Sharon Cruz (Yeshiva): The Search for Third Options in a Two-Bathroom Society. Where black feminist thought and trans feminism meet: Kai M. Green and Marquis Bey in conversation. Toward a trans feminism: An excerpt from Trans: A Quick and Quirky Account of Gender Variability by Jack Halberstam.
From the Atlantic Monthly, Jesse Singal on when children say they’re trans: The choices are fraught — and there are no easy answers. Atlantic cover story is a loud dog whistle for anti-transgender parents. National Review op-ed says treat trans people with basic dignity, right-wing loses it. Sherry F. Colb on the perceived threat of trans identity. World Health Organization finally stops classifying trans people as mentally ill.