How did we get to the savagery of “tender age” shelters? A “border security” machine was handed over to a cruel, indecent president. The border crisis is a reminder that Trump has no idea what he’s doing. Fun fact: A single Republican senator could end Trump’s child separation policy. Trump’s new executive order on immigration is not a “reversal”. Trump’s new plan for immigrants: Jail them on military bases. A look at the billion-dollar business of operating shelters for migrant children. Sinclair forced its local stations to discredit outrage over family separation. The U.S. is a low-immigration nation: European countries, and Canada, now welcome far more immigrants as a share of the population.

Summer camps, boarding schools and the ideology of family separation in the U.S.: Family separation is part of American history. Yes, the family separation policy is torture. “You’re not even wanted in Mexico”: Teens describe life inside a US detention center. We owe Central American migrants much more than this. “Family values” conservatism is over: The GOP’s ability to position itself as the defender of the American family has been weakening for a long time — but Trump’s immigration policy is its death knell.

Return of the blood libel: There’s no immigration crisis, just a hatred crisis. Alf Dubs: “I fled the Nazis as a child refugee. Trump’s border policy echoes Europe’s darkest days”. Claire Potter on how the U.S. border crisis is not the Holocaust — but comparing these two events tells a deeper truth about what the Trump administration is trying to accomplish. From Southern Poverty Law Center, a report on Stephen Miller, a driving force behind the Muslim ban and family separation policy. Trump aide Stephen Miller, meet your great-grandfather, who flunked his naturalization test.

“Wasn’t this what the #JadeHelm fools were all screaming about?”