Pawel Lukow (Warsaw): A Difficult Legacy: Human Dignity as the Founding Value of Human Rights. Harold A. McDougall (Howard): Humans, Hierarchy, and Human Rights. Joe Braun (Maryland): Rights on the Left and Right: How Ideological Predispositions Affect Human Rights Attitudes. Joe Hoover reviews The Human Rights State: Justice Within and Beyond Sovereign Nations by Benjamin Gregg. Ian Hurd (Northwestern): Everything I Know About Human Rights I Learned from the Clash. “A crisis for human rights”: New index reveals global fall in basic justice. Global human rights are under siege in the Trump era. Patrick William Kelly reviews Evidence for Hope: Making Human Rights Work in the 21st Century by Kathryn Sikkink (and more).

Alejandro Anaya Munoz (ITESO): International Human Rights Regimes. Aryeh Neier reviews The International Criminal Court in an Effective Global Justice System by Linda E. Carter, Mark S. Ellis, and Charles Chernor Jalloh. The end of human rights: David Rieff on learning from the failure of the Responsibility to Protect and the International Criminal Court.

From Law and Political Economy, a symposium on Not Enough: Human Rights in an Unequal World by Samuel Moyn (and more and more). Samuel Moyn on how the human rights movement failed. Economic rights are human rights: U.S. foreign policy has exacerbated many of the evils it set out to eradicate — it needs an overhaul (and more).