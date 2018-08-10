Aaron Gullickson (Oregon): The Diverging Beliefs and Practices of the Religiously Affiliated and Unaffiliated in the United States. David Mislin on how anti-war protests 50 years ago helped mold the modern Christian Right. America’s Christian nationalists have a new plan for advancing their legislative goals in state capitols across the country. Why being a Republican makes you more religious, and not just the other way around: Melissa Deckman reviews From Politics to the Pews: How Partisanship and the Political Environment Shape Religious Identity by Michele F. Margolis.

Judgment days: In a small Alabama town, an evangelical congregation reckons with God, President Trump and the meaning of morality. How do you convince white evangelicals to support an amoral con man? This is why white evangelicals still support Donald Trump (it’s not economic anxiety). Nancy D. Wadsworth on the racial demons that help explain evangelical support for Trump. It’s becoming clearer than ever what the Republican Party’s deal with the devil entails. The 81 percent: John Wilson reviews Believe Me: The Evangelical Road to Donald Trump by John Fea.

Sam Washington: “I’m no longer comfortable with the label of ‘evangelical’ because I have become slack-jawed with disgust at friends who will defend Trump harder that they defend the gospel”. What’s next for evangelicalism? Just as Trump has accelerated an identity crisis in his party, he has intensified growing divisions among evangelical Americans. No wonder there’s an exodus from religion.

Trump, faith, seriously? Charles Pierce reviews The Faith of Donald J. Trump: A Spiritual Biography by David Brody and Scott Lamb. An evangelical Christian university is helping make a film that implies God chose Trump. One has to wonder what kind of god it is that would chose a man like this president and what his purpose would be in doing so.