Marko Kovic (ZIPAR): Political, Moral, and Security Challenges of Space Colonization. What happens when an astro-biologist, a theologian, a political theorist and a philosopher discuss the ethics of human–alien encounters? Jamie Green on the strangely human messages we send to aliens. Are we alone? The question is worthy of serious scientific study. Our attitude toward aliens proves we still think we’re special. A.M. Gittlitz on the secret history of Marxist alien hunters. Peter Brannen on the strange, cosmic reason our evolutionary path will look ever luckier the longer we survive. New model predicts that we’re probably the only advanced civilization in the observable universe (and more). How will future civilizations survive the accelerating expansion of the universe?