Paul Katsafanas (BU): Fanaticism and Sacred Values. Andrew D. Bradt (UC-Berkeley) and Zachary D. Clopton (Cornell): MDL v. Trump: The Puzzle of Public Law in Multidistrict Litigation. Is compassion fatigue inevitable in an age of 24-hour news? Pentagon really doesn’t like Trump’s ridiculous “space force” idea. Trump’s wildlife protection council is mostly trophy hunters and donors, lawsuit says. Forget Best Popular Film — here are 6 new categories the Oscars actually need. America’s IR schools are broken: There’s a lot of innovation on the surface, but the rot runs deep — here’s how to fix it. Trump’s “perjury trap”: Confessing to obstruction of justice or lying about it. Finally, Devin Nunes admits what his charade is all about.

Ingraham another super-patriot who doesn’t actually like, much less love, America. Laura Ingraham’s anti-immigrant rant was so racist it was endorsed by ex-KKK leader David Duke (and more). Racism is a problem of white elites, and Kris Kobach proves it. “Looks like Kris Kobach’s grim predictions of election fraud in Kansas are coming to pass, courtesy of Kris Kobach”.