Sam Baron (UWA): Time, Physics, and Philosophy: It’s All Relative. C. D. McCoy (Edinburgh): Understanding the Progress of Science. Steven French (Leeds): Toying with the Toolbox: How Metaphysics Can Still Make a Contribution. Christian Loew (Luxembourg): Fundamentality and Time’s Arrow. Richard Marshall interviews Michela Massimi on metaphysics, science and philosophy. Questioning truth, reality and the role of science: In an era when untestable ideas such as the multiverse hold sway, Michela Massimi defends science from those who think it hopelessly unmoored from physical reality. Philosophy of science isn’t pointless chin-stroking — it makes us better scientists.
From the Routledge Encyclopedia of Philosophy, here is the entry on Metaphysics of Time by Natalja Deng. Sara Bernstein (Notre Dame): Could a Middle Level be the Most Fundamental? Jonathan Beale (Reading): Wittgenstein’s Anti-scientistic Worldview. Richard Marshall interviews Bill Child on Wittgenstein and the limits of science. Science asks and answers its big questions, so why is philosophy taking its time? Because it’s only just getting started. The defeat of reason: Tim Maudlin reviews What Is Real? The Unfinished Quest for the Meaning of Quantum Physics by Adam Becker and The Ashtray (Or the Man Who Denied Reality) by Errol Morris.
From Transversal: International Journal for the Historiography of Science, a special issue on Pierre Duhem’s Philosophy and History of Science. Sean M. Carroll (Caltech): Why Is There Something, Rather Than Nothing? Federico Laudisa (Milan): Is Science Really What Naturalism Says It Is? Finnur Dellsen (INN): Scientific Progress: Four Accounts. Christian Wuthrich (Geneva): The Emergence of Space and Time. Richard Morey, Saskia Homer, and Travis Proulx (Cardiff): Beyond Statistics: Accepting the Null Hypothesis in Mature Sciences. The more we know, the more mystery there is: John Horgan interviews Marcelo Gleiser on the paradoxes of scientific progress.
From Synthese, a special issue on Systematicity: The Nature of Science by Paul Hoyningen-Huene. Susan Haack (Miami): The Future of Philosophy, the Seduction of Scientism. Carlo Rovelli (CPT): Physics Needs Philosophy. Philosophy Needs Physics. Is there a limit to scientific understanding? Martin Rees on how we can measure black holes, but we still can’t cure the common cold.