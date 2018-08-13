Mozes Noda (Babes-Bolyai): A Paradigm Shift in the Catholic Church: Recognising Religious Freedom and Secular Autonomy. From Vox, Pope Francis says Catholics should care as much about the poor as about abortion; the conservative case against Pope Francis and why it matters: Tara Isabella Burton reviews To Change the Church: Pope Francis and the Future of Catholicism by Ross Douthat (and more); and Pope Francis’s divisive papacy, explained in 5 moments. No, Pope Francis isn’t more political than his predecessors, after all. “A good Catholic meddles in politics”: John Gehring on Fr. Conway’s political prayer. Sarah Shortall reviews Catholic Modern: The Challenge of Totalitarianism and the Remaking of the Church by James Chappel (and more).