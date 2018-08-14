Mario Coccia (CNR): What Is Science and Scientific Research? Why Do Nations Produce Scientific Research?; and The Laws of the Evolution of Research Fields. Gopal Sarma (Emory): Should We Train Scientific Generalists? (and more and more) We should teach all students, in every discipline, to think like scientists. Is science hitting a wall? Economists show increased research efforts are yielding decreasing returns (and part 2). The scientific paper is obsolete — here’s what’s next. Twitter for scientists: An idea whose time has finally come? Wes Henricksen (Barry): Scientific Knowledge Fraud. 400,000 scientists all over the world have been published in fake journals.

From TNR, the sexism of “genius”: Stephen Hawking was one of many male scientists described as geniuses, a term rarely bestowed on their female peers; and how science’s sex problem is getting harder to ignore. Julia Belluz on 4 big takeaways from a huge new report on sexual harassment in science: Science needs to have its #MeToo moment.