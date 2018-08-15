Alasdair S. Roberts (UMass): Shaking Hands With Hitler: What American Public Administration Learned From Engagement With Fascism. Neil K. Komesar (Wisconsin) and Wendy E. Wagner (Texas): The Administrative Process from the Bottom Up: Reflections on the Role, If Any, for Judicial Review. Maria Ponomarenko (NYU): Administrative Rationality Review. White House counts on Kavanaugh in battle against “administrative state”. Francis Fukuyama on the decline of American public administration: After a period of innovation and creativity driven by economists, the field of public administration seems to have lost its way again.