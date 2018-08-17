The reality of corporate life

Nicolette J. Zulli (Syracuse): Maskers of the Universe: Generating Transparency Around Antisocial Personality Traits of Executive Leaders in Corporate America. Is it great to be a worker in the U.S.? Not compared with the rest of the developed world. Corporations are steadily taking away your right to sue over wrongdoing. Clara Hendrickson on the gig economy’s great delusion. Carl Rhodes and Peter Bloom on the strange contrast between politicians acting like hardnosed tycoons, on the one hand, and corporate authority figures touting their social responsibilities on the other. The shareholder revolution devours its children: The economy has been rigged to channel wealth to a tiny elite.

David Glasner (FTC) and Sean Patrick Sullivan (Iowa): The Logic of Market Definition. Will ending quarterly earnings guidance free CEOs to think long term? Matthew Walther on the tyranny of optimization. Business class: Inside the strange, uniform politics of today’s MBA programs — and what it says about America’s elites. A faster horse: Liza Featherstone on how the entrepreneur strikes back. The web of board members that link American corporations, mapped: 78% of the top 50 companies in the S&P 500 are directly connected through one or more board members. How Big Pharma was captured by the one percent. The coming “labor shortage” in America is great news for workers. Apple’s $1 trillion milestone reflects rise of powerful megacompanies.

Sergio Lorenzo Sandoval Aragon (Guadalajara): Against the Myth of the Self-created Entrepreneur: A Study in Economic Anthropology. Shouldn’t the most prominent union members in the world find ways to support the labor movement? Apple and the fruits of tax cuts: What looks like a big giveaway to wealthy stockholders is, in fact, exactly that. The meaning of American factories: After decades of plant closures and anti-union politics, why does heavy industry symbolize prosperity? It’s not wage rises that are a problem for the economy — it’s the lack of them. How to make everyone in your vicinity secretly fear and despise you: Ray Dalio’s “Principles” is a manual for turning workplaces even more hellish. Corporate political conscience: Why big business is suddenly into liberal politics.

Paul J. Zwier (Emory): Is the Corporation an Enemy of Democracy? How to Give the Corporation a Little Soul. Why you should care about unions (even if you’re not in one). The real retail killer: How private equity is gouging some of the country’s best-known corporate brands. For 60 Years, this powerful conservative group has worked to crush labor. Why corporate America loves Donald Trump: American executives are betting that the president is good for business — not in the long run. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a legit villain. Two amputations a week: The cost of working in a US meat plant. Sean Illing interviews David Graeber, author of Bullshit Jobs: A Theory (and more and more and more and more).

Donald Nordberg (Bournemouth): Edging Toward “Reasonably” Good Corporate Governance. The Trump administration is a golden age for corporate crime. Ricardo Antunes on the new service proletariat. Hamilton Nolan interviews Thea Lee, president of the Economic Policy Institute, on the “vicious but brilliant exploitation” that drives right wing economics. “A way of monetizing poor people”: How private equity firms make money offering loans to cash-strapped Americans. Stacy Mitchell reviews Big is Beautiful: Debunking the Myth of Small Business by Robert D. Atkinson and Michael Lind. Do people really get promoted to their level of incompetence?

Thomas Lambert (Louisville): Big Business and Management: Too Many Bosses and Too Much Pay? The conference room is replacing the courtroom: Workers are increasingly being blocked from suing abusive bosses — welcome to the rigged world of “mandatory arbitration”. Delaware ready to crack down on anonymous shell companies. Professors get long-term contracts — why not average workers? The rules of monopoly: Vanessa Bee on how to slay the corporate leviathan. The need for workplace democracy: Workplaces shouldn’t operate like dictatorships. The curse of work: Joe Moran on the problem with employment that is insufficiently rewarding.

Andrew Cohen (Yale) and Shai Dromi (Harvard): Advertising Morality: Maintaining Moral Worth in a Stigmatized Profession. It’s open war against unions on all fronts now. The radical labor policy that every Democrat should run on. Can business of any size be good? Boosters of big business ignore the reality of corporate life. Martin Parker on why we need to shut down the business school. No, it’s not people on welfare — it’s the wealthy rent-seekers who profit from unjust government policy: James Crabtree reviews The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Enrich Themselves, Slow Down Growth, and Increase Inequality by Brink Lindsey and Steven Teles. The introduction to Humans as a Service by Jeremias Prassl.

Daniel Koltonski (Delaware): Vocations, Exploitation, and Professions in a Market Economy. David A. Dana and Janice Nadler (Northwestern): Regulation, Public Attitudes, and Private Governance. Jennifer Heerwig and Joshua Murray on Trump and the divided politics of the corporate elite. The charts that show how big business is winning. Big Business reaps Trump’s whirlwind. Fresh proof that strong unions help reduce income inequality. Contrary to the simplistic view that regulation is inevitably bad for business, there are three important channels through which regulation can benefit an economy; the question is not whether regulation is good or bad, but whether it is well or badly designed.

Aaron Tang (UC-Davis): Life After Janus. Corporations break contracts whenever it serves their self-interest — individuals shouldn’t hesitate to do the same. Apple’s stock market scam: The tech giant just became America's first trillion-dollar company, but it wasn't thanks to the iPhone. The working person’s guide to the industry that might kill your company. “Bad” jobs don’t have to be so bad. Public Benefit, Incorporated: Three simple changes to corporate law could radically remake our economy. How to cure Corporate America’s selfishness: Senator Elizabeth Warren has a simple idea for keeping big business accountable to the American public, not just shareholders (and more and more and more).