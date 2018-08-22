Hamish Stewart (Toronto): The Wrong of Mass Punishment. M. Buna interviews Jackie Wang, author of Carceral Capitalism. Prison is another word for lynching: Sarah Knopp interviews Anthony Ray Hinton, author of The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row. Want to stay out of prison? Choose rich parents. What if prosecutors wanted to keep people out of prison? Some good news: America’s incarceration rate is at a two-decade low — but the US incarceration rate is still the highest in the world.

Sharon Dolovich (UCLA): Prison Conditions. Rape in the American prison: In 2003, Congress passed legislation to eliminate sexual assaults against inmates — one young man’s story shows how elusive that goal remains. Michelle Butler (QUB), Gavin Slade (Glasgow), and Camila Nunes Dias (UFABC): Self-governing Prisons: Prison Gangs in an International Perspective. Elizabeth Hinton on turning prisons into colleges. Sonya Posmentier interviews Daniel Karpowitz and Jessica Neptune on College in Prison: Reading in an Age of Mass Incarceration.

From the ACLU, Janos Marton on the nationwide prison strike: Why it’s happening and what it means for ending mass incarceration. Prisoners nationwide on strike over poor conditions and forced labor — including firefighting. America’s prisoners are on strike — we can’t afford to deny their demands.