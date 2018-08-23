Samuel Moyn (Yale): Before — and Beyond — the Liberalism of Fear. From Political Theology, Sarah Pessin on America’s love problem: How Oprah’s Call to Friendship Feeds Bannon’s Call to Racism (or: On Three Strains of Liberal Lovesickness); and can neoliberalism allow for love? Bret Kavanaugh is a first rate hypocrite and political judge. U.N. nuclear watchdog confirms Trump’s critics were right. Mollie Tibbetts’s tragic death shouldn’t confuse the truth about immigrant crime. American conservatives played a secret role in the Macedonian fake news boom ahead of 2016. It’s too late to protect the 2018 elections — but here’s how the U.S. can prepare for 2020. World’s largest shipping company heads into Arctic as global warming opens the way.

Has Bezos become more powerful in D.C. than Trump? The deal for an obscure $10 billion Pentagon contract suggests the extent to which Jeff Bezos is gobbling up the swamp — without the guy in the White House even batting an eye. Theodore Schleifer on ten big Silicon Valley money players behind this November’s U.S. midterm elections. Social media companies aren’t liberal or conservative, they’re capitalist — and their real biases are against labor costs and controversy.