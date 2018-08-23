Stan Oklobdzija (UCSD): Dark Parties: Citizens United, Independent-Expenditure Networks and the Evolution of Political Parties. Politicians are increasingly using nonprofits capable of accepting unlimited dark money funds to advance their agendas. I.R.S. will no longer force Kochs and other groups to disclose donors. Eliza Newlin Carney on Trump’s and the Koch Brothers’ war on disclosure. Ian MacDougall on why the IRS’ recent dark money decision may be less dire than it seems. Bob Bauer on how Trump exposes the holes in campaign-finance laws. Michael Cohen plea agreement: Possible meanings of the campaign finance counts. Lee Drutman on the case for cautious optimism on campaign finance reform.

The first chapter from Unequal and Unrepresented: Political Inequality and the People’s Voice in the New Gilded Age by Kay Lehman Schlozman, Henry E. Brady, and Sidney Verba.