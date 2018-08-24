Neal Katyal on how the rule of law in Trump’s America seems safe — for now. Trump sure sounds like he’s thinking about whether to pardon Paul Manafort. Trump’s troubles are just getting started. Donald Trump is now implicated in criminal wrongdoing — but how will it end? Democrats don’t need to impeach President Trump to hold him accountable. Republicans are the ones who want to talk about impeachment (and more and more). Key Senate GOPers give Trump cover to fire Sessions after midterms (and more). “Donald Trump is so criminal and so intent on obstructing justice that he makes a racist like Jeff Sessions look like a good person for refusing to be ‘improperly influenced by political considerations’. The bar is so low to be good in the Trump administration”.
Donald Trump’s gangster ethic is perverting the jury system. Trump wants to ban flipping because he is almost literally a mob boss. President Trump brings mafia ethics to the GOP. Donald Trump talks like a mob boss — and reminds us he has no idea what he’s doing. If Trump shot Michael Cohen in broad daylight, here’s what Republicans would say. Tim Miller on the embarrassingly timid Trump opposition. The $30 trillion reason Republicans won’t turn on Trump: Wall Street hit a high the day Trump hit his low. These key Trump–Russia players are cashing in on outrage through GoFundMe.
By a 3-to-1 margin, Trump supporters embrace his personality over his policies. What the president’s supporters fear most isn’t the corruption of American law, but the corruption of America’s traditional identity. The most enduring scandal in and around the White House might not be corruption, but rather the administration’s constant embrace of bigotry from white-supremacist and far-right groups. Hamilton Nolan on how the Republican Party is existentially racist. Trump speechwriter’s ouster sparks racially charged debate. South Africa admonishes Trump’s racist conspiracy theory tweet (and more). The Republicans not the Russians are the biggest threat to American democracy. White House reportedly shut down bipartisan bill to fight election hacking.