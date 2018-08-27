From Washington Monthly, a special section on the 52-state strategy: Ben Paviour on the case for D.C.: D.C. statehood would be a boon for Democrats — but to make it happen, the party will have to get over its squeamishness about expanding its own power; and Rebecca Pilar Buckwalter-Poza on the case for Puerto Rico: Ending the island’s colonial status would right a historic wrong — and permanently change the political map. Lara Putnam and Theda Skocpol on how women are rebuilding the Democratic Party from the ground up. Letitia Stein, Susan Cornwell and Joseph Tanfani go inside the progressive movement trying to take over the Democratic Party.

Democrats vote to strip power from superdelegates (and more). Race is still the central dividing line in the Democratic Party.