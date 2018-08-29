Lindsay Schakenbach Regele (Miami): Industrial Manifest Destiny: American Firearms Manufacturing and Antebellum Expansion. Timothy Hsiao (Grantham): The Moral Case for Gun Ownership. America’s paranoid heart is the NRA convention. Ban assault weapons, buy them back, go after resisters: Ex-prosecutor in Congress. The Second Amendment allows for more gun control than you think. The surprising way gun violence is dividing America. How America’s hunting culture shaped masculinity, environmentalism, and the NRA: Em Steck interviews Philip Dray, author of The Fair Chase: The Epic Story of Hunting in America (and more). Would an armed leftist movement finally provoke sensible gun laws in America?

Andrew L. Whitehead (Clemson), Landon Schnabel (Indiana), and Samuel L. Perry (Oklahoma): Gun Control in the Crosshairs: Christian Nationalism and Opposition to Stricter Gun Laws. Cory Doctorow on what’s at stake in the fight over printing files for guns. Erik Loomis reviews Stand Your Ground: A History of America’s Love Affair with Lethal Self-Defense by Caroline Light. How civil must America be: Americans care about being nice — how do we disagree with our neighbors about guns? The “active shooter” is the state: Moving from liberal gun reform to a truly radical movement will require us to make the connection between interpersonal violence and state violence.

America can prevent shootings like Jacksonville — but it must come to terms with its gun problem. The constitution is for white people: Why white bullets are worth more than black lives.