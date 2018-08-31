Who’s afraid of a white minority? The battle over how to project the future population of the United States has profound political implications. Emails link ex-DHS policy analyst to white nationalists. Ben Shapiro proudly declares conservatism nearly kook-free. U.S. is denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question. Trump’s stripping of passports from some Texas Latinos, explained. This vile, unadulterated racism. There’s no fig leaf left to cover Trump’s racism — and yes, it can happen here if we allow it. This is fascism, pure and simple: The Trump administration is now denying passports to American citizens — this sounds terrifying familiar.
Anne Gearan and Sarah Ellison on how Trump relies on his cable news cabinet as much as the real one. “As is so often the case, the accusation that was made falsely against Democrats turns out to be true of Trump”: Trump is a snob who secretly despises his own supporters. Trump, angered by growing legal troubles, finds ways to make them even worse. Trump is too impulsive and delusional to stop incriminating himself. Donald Trump is setting up a lame-duck crisis: Trump has concluded that he can only escape justice with brazen abuses of power, and is laying groundwork to take those steps as soon as he can get away with them. Josh Marshall on tough, dark times ahead. Brian Klaas on how to vaccinate U.S. democracy against Trump-style authoritarianism.