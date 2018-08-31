Martin Ravallion (Georgetown): Inequality and Globalization: A Review Essay. George Sayers Bain (QUB): Inequality and Instability. Jonathan J. B. Mijs (LSE): Inequality Is a Problem of Inference: How People Solve the Social Puzzle of Unequal Outcomes. Why society might be more stable if we had more poverty and less inequality: Sean Illing interviews Keith Payne, author of The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die. Actually, the 1 percent are still the problem. No, personal responsibility won’t solve inequality: New study dispels common myths behind racial wealth gap. A look at income inequality around the world: It’s a choice, not a destiny.
Orestes Hastings (Colorado State): Less Equal, Less Trusting? Longitudinal and Cross-sectional Effects of Income Inequality on Trust in U.S. States, 1973–2012. Nate Breznau (MZES) and Carola Hommerich (Hokkaido): The Limits of Inequality: Public Support for Social Policy across Rich Democracies. America today has a lot in common with the Gilded Age, that bygone era of monopolies and gross inequality — but will the country respond similarly? Extreme poverty is decreasing, while extreme inequality is on the rise — two trends with far-reaching consequences all over the globe. Huub Brouwer reviews Why Does Inequality Matter? by T.M. Scanlon.
Gareth Dale (Brunel): “The Tide is Rising, Don’t Rock the Boat”: Economic Growth and the Legitimation of Inequality. Lucy A. Jewel (Tennessee): The Biology of Inequality. What the world can learn about equality from the Nordic model. The enemy between us: Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson on how inequality erodes our mental health. Inequality is economic, inequality is racial, inequality is a metric that can capture all sorts of injustice. The shopping list for the 1%: In an age of astonishing wealth, nothing reveals the lives of the ultra-rich like the FT’s unashamedly ostentatious luxury magazine. Why income inequality in the US is way worse than in Europe.