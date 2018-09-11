Dan McQuillan (Goldsmiths): Manifesto on Algorithmic Humanitarianism. Just how transparent can a criminal justice algorithm be? Imprisoned by algorithms: The dark side of California ending cash bail. Franken-algorithms: Andrew Smith on the deadly consequences of unpredictable code. When is it important for an algorithm to explain itself? Weeding our algorithmic gardens: Hallam Stevens reviews Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy by Cathy O’Neil; Machine Learners: Archaeology of a Data Practice by Adrian Mackenzie; and The Black Box Society: The Secret Algorithms That Control Money and Information by Frank Pasquale. Odd Numbers: Frank Pasquale on how algorithms alone can’t meaningfully hold other algorithms accountable. God is in the machine: The terrifying, hidden reality of Ridiculously Complicated Algorithms.