Beware rich people who say they want to change the world: Society’s winners can seem so generous, until you consider what they’re really selling. The win-win fallacy: Entrepreneurs say they’re trying to help others while also helping themselves — but that claim may be hope masquerading as description. Chris Lehmann on the philanthropy racket: Philanthropy is how the global elite cast themselves as do-gooders — the people destroying the world are posing as its saviors. Why philanthropy is bad for democracy: Nick Tabor interviews Anand Giridharadas, author of Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World, on how well-meaning liberals paved the way for Trump.

