David Livingstone Smith (New England): How Media Makes, Ignites, and Breaks Ideology. David Dubois, Jeehye Christine Kim, and Brian Park on the marketing message that works with Republicans but not Democrats. Diversity isn’t what divides us — division is what divides us. The political Left has produced countless classic works of analysis, memoir, and fiction. Why the Left is failing to produce media figureheads and losing the culture war. One reason we lose: Nathan Robinson on how to compete against right-wing media. These anonymous Twitter accounts are the real Intellectual Dark Web, and they’re calling out right-wing media. Tracing the rise of Christian media in American political discourse. Magazine funding skews left — what can conservatives do about it?