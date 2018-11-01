From the Washington Monthly, Nancy LeTourneau on closing arguments in the 2018 midterm elections; and Martin Longman on mixed messages in the early voting. From Vox, Dylan Scott on how white evangelicals are the sleeping giant of the 2018 midterms; and young people say they plan to vote at near-historic highs. 12 people on why they absolutely will vote. An illogical reason not to vote: Climate change defeatism is understandable — but it's not based in reality. You’re disillusioned, that’s fine — vote anyway. What if everyone voted, or at least voted at equal rates? It’s time to make Election Day a holiday — in law and spirit. Where all the key races stand, 6 days before the midterms.