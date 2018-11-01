Alan Greene (Birmingham): Parliamentary Sovereignty and the Locus of Constituent Power in the United Kingdom. James Meek on Brexit and myths of Englishness. Maria Mut Bosque (UIC): Ten Different Formulas for Gibraltar Post-Brexit. This is why the E.U. is being so tough about Brexit. Yves Smith on how we’re headed for a Brexit crashout. What would it be like? Swati Dhingra and Josh De Lyon on the realities of a No Deal Brexit. Can nothing relieve the Brexit gloom and must democrats throughout the world reluctantly accept that Britain’s self-inflicted harm is irreversible? You can download Brexit and Beyond: Rethinking the Futures of Europe, ed. Benjamin Martill and Uta Staiger.