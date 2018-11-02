Willem van der Deijl (EUR): Is Pleasure All That is Good About Experience? Heather Murphy on why scientists are battling over pleasure. Money really does lead to a more satisfying life. Vladimir Popov (CEMI): Paradoxes of Happiness: Why People Feel More Comfortable With High Inequalities and High Murder Rates? A “happy” world requires institutional change. There is an optimal point to how much money it takes to make an individual happy, and that amount varies worldwide. Brad Rassier on 13 lessons to make you really, truly happy — maybe. Why prosperity has increased but happiness has not. The introduction to The Origins of Happiness: The Science of Well-Being over the Life Course by Andrew E. Clark, Sarah Fleche, Richard Layard, Nattavudh Powdthavee and George Ward.

Happy, healthy economy: Livia Gershon on how growth is only worth something if it makes people feel good. Why self-help might actually be making you less happy. A history of happiness explains why capitalism makes us feel empty inside: Sean Illing interviews Carl Cederstrom, author of The Happiness Fantasy. The World Happiness Report 2018, edited by John F. Helliwell, Richard Layard and Jeffrey D. Sachs, is out.