Jack M. Balkin (Yale): The First Amendment in the Second Gilded Age. The beginning of the end for Poland’s populists? After years in power, the Law and Justice party lost big in recent mayoral elections. One legacy of Merkel? Angry East German men fueling the far Right. In a tragedy always look for the helpers: A rabbi rushes to Pittsburgh looking for ways to help and finds that he is one of many. Wave of anti-Semitism today resembles prewar attitudes towards Jewish-led Hollywood. Mexico’s Supreme Court overturns country’s ban on recreational marijuana. Virginia Heffernan on WikiLeaks’ pernicious legacy — empty lulz, bothsidesism and moral flexibility. Everything about El Chapo’s trial is a secret.