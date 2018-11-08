Lionel Fatton (Webster): “Japan is Back”: Autonomy and Balancing Amidst an Unstable China–U.S.–Japan Triangle. Japan’s successful economic model: Japan’s GDP growth lags most other developed economies, and will likely continue to do so as the population slowly declines — but what matters for human welfare is GDP per capita, and on this front, the country excels. What global slowdown? Japan Inc. is roaring ahead. Japan’s recovery is the greatest economic success story never told. Big tech warns of “Japan’s millennium bug” ahead of Akihito's abdication: Emperor’s 2019 exit will be first era change of information age, and switchover could be as big as Y2K say industry figures.