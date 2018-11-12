Elena Ruiz (Michigan State): Framing Intersectionality. “Paradise is gone”: California fires devastate communities. The worst is yet to come for California’s wildfires. How in danger is Robert Mueller’s probe under Trump’s man Matthew Whitaker? It’s probably too late to stop Mueller: The prospects for interference are dimmer than many imagine. Maria Browning reviews The Shadow President: The Truth About Mike Pence by Michael D’Antonio and Peter Eisner. The ultimate cash crop: How a pot crisis restarted a conversation about public banking in America. Lily Rothman interviews Donna Zuckerberg, author of Not All Dead White Men: Classics and Misogyny in the Digital Age (and more and more).

From the Congressional Research Service, a report on the Posse Comitatus Act and Related Matters: The Use of the Military to Execute Civilian Law. Deployed inside the United States: The military waits for the migrant caravan. Scott McLemee reviews Threshold: Emergency Responders on the US-Mexico Border by Ieva Jusionyte.