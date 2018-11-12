From Gizmodo, a look at 100 websites that shaped the Internet as we know it. Google turns 20: How an Internet search engine reshaped the world. Google isn’t just a search engine — it’s a literal extension of our mind. Raised by YouTube: The platform’s entertainment for children is weirder — and more globalized — than adults could have expected. You can learn everything online except for the things you can’t. The Internet helps cheap, fun events spread faster than ever — it’s also totally ruined them. Aja Romano on the rise of the wholesome Internet meme. To reduce inequality, Wikipedia should consider paying editors.