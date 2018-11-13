Rosalind Dixon (UNSW): Constitutional Rights as Bribes. “Profoundly dismayed”: Amnesty International has stripped Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi of top honour. German Lopez on the Florida voter fraud allegations, explained. What’s happening in Florida is a nightmare — 2020 could be so much worse. In 26 recounts in major races around the nation since 2000, only 3 outcomes changed. Five new books touch on American Jewish identity and what will sustain it into the future. Martha S. Jones on when black women journalists fight back. In North Korea, missile bases suggest a great deception. Why doctors hate their computers: Digitization promises to make medical care easier and more efficient — but are screens coming between doctors and patients?