City Planning 101: Why universities became big-time real estate developers. Welcome to an American city where the government barely exists. When New York City almost failed: Claire Potter interviews Kim Phillips-Fein, author of Fear City: New York’s Fiscal Crisis and The Rise of Austerity Politics (and more). Can cities make us better citizens? Justin McGuirk reviews Building and Dwelling: Ethics for the City by Richard Sennett. Dense urbanism is great for downtowns, but what about suburbs? Urbanist Brent Toderian reflects on which suburbs can be saved and made more walkable. The road to economic revival in the Heartland runs through older industrial cities.

America is more diverse than ever — but still segregated. Parking has eaten American cities: A new study documents the huge amount of space taken up by parking, and the astronomical costs it represents, in five U.S. cities. How Manhattan became a rich ghost town: New York’s empty storefronts are a dark omen for the future of cities.