Emily Stewart on 2018’s record-setting voter turnout, in one chart. Black voters propelled blue wave, study finds. Big Latino turnout in midterms raises stakes for 2020. The United States is becoming a two-tiered country with separate and unequal voting laws. Low voter turnout is no accident, according to a ranking of the ease of voting in all 50 states. Voters just approved the biggest expansion of the voting franchise in half a century. Scott Mclemee reviews Votes That Count and Voters Who Don’t: How Journalists Sideline Electoral Participation by Sharon E. Jarvis and Soo-Hye Han and The Turnout Gap: Race, Ethnicity, and Political Inequality in a Diversifying America by Bernard L. Fraga.