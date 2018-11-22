From Vox, Zack Beauchamp on the myth of a campus free speech crisis. From TNR, how colleges fail young Trump supporters: Students who back the president are afraid to speak up — professors should encourage them to break their silence. Diversity predicaments on the campus: Moral tribalism, free speech, and productive discomfort in a polarised world. Sarah Boon reviews An Inclusive Academy: Achieving Diversity and Excellence by Abigail J. Stewart and Virginia Valian. Nathan J Robinson reviews The Diversity Delusion: How Race and Gender Pandering Corrupt the University and Undermine Our Culture by Heather Mac Donald. It’s time to decolonize that syllabus.

How “coddled” are American college students, anyway? Jesse Singal reviews The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas are Setting Up a Generation for Failure by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. College campuses are far from radical — time to let go of the fantasy of the liberal university. William Egginton on campus culture wars and the future of American community.