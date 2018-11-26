U.S. climate report warns of damaged environment and shrinking economy (and more and more). Why publish a dire federal climate report on Black Friday? Global temperatures have been above average for 406 months in a row. How extreme weather is shrinking the planet: With wildfires, heat waves, and rising sea levels, large tracts of the earth are at risk of becoming uninhabitable — but the fossil-fuel industry continues its assault on the facts. Nuclear watchdog group causes stir with call to financially support existing nuclear plants: “Hard choices” are needed in the face of dire climate projections, Union of Concerned Scientists says.
What will climate adaptation look like? Gadgets for the climate hellscape — a million individual products, each precisely targeted on social media to the intersection of a consumer culture and a catastrophe. Silicon Valley wants to fight climate change with these “moonshot” ideas. How the bank bailout hobbled the climate fight: Wall Street took the money the government lent them and plowed it straight into the fossil fuel industry. Ecosocialists believe the only way to stop climate change is to abandon capitalism (and more). What is the climate equivalent of “Medicare for All”? Whatever it is, we need to start talking about it nonstop.