David Shoemaker (Tulane) and Kevin P. Tobia (Yale): Personal Identity. The Khashoggi killing had roots in a cutthroat Saudi family feud. Your children’s Yellowstone will be radically different. This is how the government is war-gaming what happens if it wins the meaningful vote on Brexit. Why Brexit is tearing the United Kingdom apart: Jen Kirby interviews Anand Menon, co-author of Brexit and British Politics. Connecticut’s new governor, Ned Lamont, has a name that might sound familiar. Martial law in Ukraine could be a death sentence for its democracy. In what possible way could airports be considered inferior to actual cities, nowadays? Mass suffering is incredibly hard to get people to care about — here’s why.

The strange ethics of killing John Allen Chau: What the violent death of an American missionary on a far-flung island might say about the rest of us. “First contact”: What a missionary’s death tells us about the perils of colonialism.